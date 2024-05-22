Shah Rukh Khan hospitalized in Ahmedabad due to dehydration

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, due to dehydration. After receiving primary treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

According to doctors at KD Hospital, Shah Rukh Khan suffered from dehydration. The play-off match between KKR and SRH was held in Ahmedabad. SRK had arrived in Ahmedabad two days ago for this match, reports Indian media.

After the match ended, SRK reached ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad with the team late at night, where they received a grand welcome.

After his condition worsened in the morning, SRK was taken to KD Hospital at around 1pm, where he was discharged after primary treatment. At present, his health is stable, and the doctors have asked him to take adequate rest.

Ahmedabad, alongside many parts of India, recorded a high temperature. The temperature in Gujarat's capital was around 45 degrees and the Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in the city.