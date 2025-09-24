Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win their first National Awards

Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for Jawan and Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 01:47 PM

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji received their first National Film Awards at a ceremony held at India's Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honours.

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan. He shared the title with Vikrant Massey, who was recognized for his role in 12th Fail, which also won the award for Best Hindi Film.

Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award for her portrayal in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, based on a real-life child custody battle.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, recognising his career spanning over 350 films since his debut in 1978.

Sam Bahadur, played by Vicky Kaushal, won the Best Feature Film on National Integration award. Filmmaker Karan Johar was recognized for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his multi-starrer family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The 71st edition of the awards marked a milestone for Hindi cinema, with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji achieving their long-awaited first National Film Awards.

