SRK stuns at the Met Gala

Shah Rukh Khan made his show stopping debut at the Met Gala. After years of waiting fans finally got to see their favorite star shine at the event.

Shah Rukh made history by being the first Indian man to walk the red carpet. Khan appeared in an all-black Sabyasachi ensemble. With this year’s theme being ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ it was a match made in heaven for King Khan’s apparel of choice.

He shared "My little kids were really excited about the Met. I might not have come otherwise, but when Sabya suggested it, they were thrilled. I'm still not sure if that 'wow' meant 'you got invited' or 'you're actually going to pull it off.'"

Bangladeshi photographer Amir Hamja captured SRK's look for New York Times.

Sabyasachi told the New York Times ‘He just said, 'No shoulder pads that make me look like an airplane.' And Shah Rukh added "I told Sabya I only wear black and white. What he created is exactly what makes me feel comfortable — and that's how it should be."

Even with his extravagant debut Shah Rukh kept true to himself and with humility he joked about the gold details saying “It's a bit rapper” and "This might be my last Met Gala."

But all in all he left a big impression on both fans and fashion critics.