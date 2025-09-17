The Ba***ds of Bollywood set to stream on Netflix on Thursday

Netflix subscribers are in for a cinematic treat as The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, premieres globally on Thursday.

Produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, the seven-episode Hindi-language series offers a satirical look at the inner workings of Bollywood, with humor, drama, and action to explore ambition, ego, and industry challenges.

The story follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya Lalwani), an ambitious outsider from a modest background, determined to make it big in Mumbai’s film world. Backed by his loyal friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), resourceful manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and supportive family members, including uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta (Mona Singh), and father Rajat (Vijayant Kohli), Aasmaan navigates the highs and lows of stardom.

Complications arise when he lands a major role opposite Karishma Talvar (Sahher Bambba), the privileged daughter of superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), while contending with industry heavyweights like producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) and washed-up actor Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi).

The series’ ensemble cast is complemented by high-profile cameos, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, who also narrates, alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Early teasers hint at chaotic film sets, witty banter, and over-the-top action, establishing the show as a relatable yet satirical underdog tale that examines Bollywood’s nepotism and insider-outsider divide.

Behind the camera, Aryan Khan co-created and co-wrote the series with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, while Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma serve as executive producers.

Jay Pinak Oza’s cinematography and Nitin Baid’s editing contribute to the show’s aesthetic, paired with a soundtrack by Shashwat Sachdev, Anirudh Ravichander, and Ujwal Gupta, featuring tracks like “Badli Si Hawa Hai” and “Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri,” sung by Arijit Singh.

Rated TV-MA for mature themes, The Ba***ds of Bollywood addresses the realities of fame and the challenges faced by outsiders in India’s film industry.

With its combination of satire and star power, the series is a major talking point in Bollywood circles and a must-watch addition to Netflix’s Indian content lineup.