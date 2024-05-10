Bangladeshi band ‘Souls’ play for the first time in Denver.

Country's traditional band Souls held a concert in Denver, the capital of the state of Colorado, USA, on the occasion of its golden jubilee. Souls performed for Bangladesh for the first time in the evening of May 4 local time at the Echoes of Bangladesh Denver.

The band members are very excited after the show. Regarding this, Souls leader Partha Barua said, “The city of Denver is surrounded by mountains. Seeing the nature here reminded me of Chittagong more, extraordinary feeling and experience.”

He added, “there is a Bangladeshi small community here. We are happy to hear them sing. The audience here also enjoyed our songs with fascination. We have performed music in different parts of the world. But the combination of lights and sound is very special for Denver Souls. '

The Band performed for about an hour and a half in the historic city of Denver. This is the sixth concert of Souls' US tour. The next day, they played in Seattle. The event was organized by Projonmo Bangladesh.

Partha Barua, Mir Masum, Ahsanur Rahman Ashiq, Maruf Hasan Real and sound engineer Shamim Ahmed are on this tour. They have previously performed in Miami, Virginia, Los Angeles, Purdue University in Indianapolis and Houston.

SOULS 50 year celebration USA tour is organised by Deshi Music & Entertainment.

Recently Souls' official YouTube channel has been released song titled 'Premik Mayor' .