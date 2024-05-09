Anjan Dutt set to raise Saturday Night Fever in Dhaka

A concert titled Anjan Dutt Metropolis Volume 2.0 is going to take place, where singer, songwriter, and director Anjan Dutt, Bangladeshi band Kaktal, and Ahmed Hasan Sunny will perform soulful songs on Saturday.

The venue of the concert will be Dhaka Arena, Purbachal, 300 feet from the motorway.

Preparations for the concert are over, and there will be sponsor booths and many other programs. There will also be stalls for various brands and their products.

The program is sponsored by Mutual Trust Bank as the title sponsor. Junior Chambers International (JCI) Bangladesh is at this concert as a youth engagement and outreach partner.

There are special arrangements with Asian Paints, Polar Ice Cream, Dan Cake, PRAN UP, VISION Smart TV, Gozayaan, SPARK, AMA Coffee, MAROON, RAW XPOSURE, 96.4 SPICE FM, ARBAB GROUP, and Codixel as partners.

Popular ticket provider Gate Set Rock is distributing regular and VIP tickets.

Anjan Dutt has come to sing in Bangladesh several times before.

Previously, he came to sing at the “Anjan in Dhaka Metropolis with Ahmed Hasan Sunny” concert on September 30, 2023, the precursor of “Anjan Dutt Metropolis Volume 2.”.

Anjan Dutt made his debut in the entertainment world in the early 1980s. He acted in many movies and impressed the audience as a self-made filmmaker as well.

As a musician, he is equally popular in both Bengals.

The concert is organized by Assen, Xirconium, and Arclight Events.

Anondo Chowdhury, founder and CEO of Assen, said: “This concert has been organized to give a memorable evening to the audience. I hope the audience in Dhaka will enjoy a wonderful program.”