Juboraj Shamim’s ‘Adim’ coming on OTT platform Chorki

Two years ago Juboraj Shamim’s “Adim” won two awards at the Moscow International Film Festival in Russia. This award is significant in terms of achievements in the film industry of Bangladesh so far. Not only that, the film's director was praised by Russian audiences, critics and organizers. This achievement later created interest among the audience about the movie.

Now the movie is being released on Chorki. Director Juboraj Shamim says "I have understood one thing through the construction experience. That is, an independent filmmaker may struggle to make a movie but the main challenge for him is the screening system. As an independent filmmaker in that space I find Chorki a pretty good platform. Along with this, the movie can reach a large number of viewers as well as raising the production cost.”

Almost all those who acted in the movie 'Adim' are slum dwellers. Badsha played the role of Langra, the main character of the movie. He was selected from among 35 people. Among the rest of the characters of the movie, Sohagi Khatun, Dulal Mia, Sadek have also been found in the slums.

About the casting, the director said, "I cast the slum dwellers as necessary for the film." They can tell the story of their life well. Later that happened. All those who have seen the movie have praised the performance of these amateur actors.

The story of the movie proceeds with Langra's floating life. He wanders from one railway station to another to avoid the responsibility of a crime. Wherever he goes, he develops a relationship with someone. At one time, a drug dealer named Kala developed a relationship with him. Kala's wife Sohagi remembers Langra. Langra Sohagi's love accumulates. After that, another incident happened and the story continued in its own flow.

The story and screenplay of the movie is written by the director himself. He also did the editing. Cinematography done by Aamir Hamza. Sujan Mahmood worked as color grading, background score, sound designer.