Is emotional sustainability the national asset we need?

In our national pursuit to become a developed economy, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides. We have built roads, power plants, and a formidable digital backbone. We boast one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile banking ecosystems. STEM education, climate resilience, and digital entrepreneurship now headline our economic ambitions.

Yet there is one powerful resource we continue to overlook -- perhaps because it’s invisible: Emotional sustainability.

As we navigate the triple storm of climate change, technological disruption, and urban stress -- not to mention rising youth unemployment -- it is time to ask a hard question: Can Bangladesh truly be future-ready without emotionally resilient citizens?

Emotional sustainability refers to the ability of individuals and societies to manage stress, stay mentally well, and sustain balance in the face of constant change. It is the foundation of human productivity, creativity, and long-term decision-making -- yet it remains outside our national planning frameworks.

While the push for development has rightly emphasized technology, connectivity, and digital inclusion, they have fueled an intense, nationwide push toward technical education without corresponding investments in mental health.

And here lies the paradox: We are preparing our minds to code, build, and innovate -- while neglecting the mental health needed to sustain that very innovation.

This is not a vague concern. It is a measurable crisis. Some 19% of adults in Bangladesh suffer from mental health conditions, yet over 92% receive no treatment. (National Mental Health Survey, DGHS & NIMH, 2019). Among adolescents, 17% experience depression or anxiety, and suicide remains a leading cause of death among girls aged 15–19. (WHO, 2022).

Working women perform six times more unpaid domestic work than men, driving chronic exhaustion, career dropout in tech and entrepreneurship, and emotional fatigue. (UN Women, 2021). Bangladesh’s Mental Health Report 2022 found one in five adults suffer from anxiety or depression, yet mental health spending remains less than 1% of total health expenditure. (WHO Mental Health Atlas 2020).

Emerging but unaddressed: Tech burnout, digital fatigue, and climate anxiety, especially among urban youth and working professionals. The more we digitize without building an emotional infrastructure, the more we risk burnout at scale.

There is a false binary at the heart of this crisis: STEM and work-life balance have been wrongly positioned as opposites. One is seen as “productive,” the other a private luxury. One “builds the economy,” the other is a lifestyle choice.

But the truth is simpler and more urgent: They must coexist. Emotional sustainability is not a “soft” skill. It is a national asset. Because burnout replaces brilliance. This is not a private crisis for individuals to solve alone. It is a national productivity threat.

Just as solar panels need sunlight to generate energy, human minds need space to breathe if they are to innovate. Emotional well-being is not separate from economic output -- it empowers it.

We celebrate coding bootcamps, digital banking, and green startups. But rarely do we ask: Who is burning out behind the screen? Who is asked to innovate while managing unpaid care work? Who is excluded because they cannot cope with hyper-competition or relentless societal pressure?

If STEM and green jobs are the hardware of our future, then emotional sustainability is the software. Without it, skilled workers burn out, women exit leadership pipelines, and the innovation collapses under anxiety.

Our national assets have long been measured in GDP growth, infrastructure projects, export revenue, and STEM graduates. But the next generation of national assets must include emotionally-resilient youth, balanced workplaces, supportive learning environments, and social systems that protect mental well-being.

Because no economy can thrive when its people are unwell. If we want our digitally skilled, ecologically-aware citizens to perform, create, and lead, we must design systems that support balance, rest, and resilience.

Bangladesh’s vision for its future must adopt a new model of future-readiness – one that integrates technical proficiency with emotional intelligence, green growth with mental resilience.

Emotional literacy in education: Infuse emotional education into school and university curricula: stress management, empathy, digital detox skills, coping mechanisms. Make counseling units mandatory.

Infuse emotional education into school and university curricula: stress management, empathy, digital detox skills, coping mechanisms. Make counseling units mandatory. Workplace well-being as economic policy: Incentivize companies -- especially in high-burnout sectors like tech and finance -- to offer 4-day workweeks, mental health leave, quiet spaces, workplace counselors, and flexible schedules.

Incentivize companies -- especially in high-burnout sectors like tech and finance -- to offer 4-day workweeks, mental health leave, quiet spaces, workplace counselors, and flexible schedules. Wellbeing-linked skilling programs: Embed emotional support modules in reskilling and upskilling initiatives. Include peer support groups, time management tools, trauma-informed mentoring.

Embed emotional support modules in reskilling and upskilling initiatives. Include peer support groups, time management tools, trauma-informed mentoring. Recognize the care economy: Value unpaid care work as an economic contribution. Invest in subsidized childcare, eldercare cooperatives, and gender- equal family policies to reduce invisible emotional labour, especially for women.

Value unpaid care work as an economic contribution. Invest in subsidized childcare, eldercare cooperatives, and gender- equal family policies to reduce invisible emotional labour, especially for women. National well-being index: Track national progress not just in GDP, but through a Bangladesh well-being index. Bhutan measures Gross National Happiness -- why not us?

Track national progress not just in GDP, but through a Bangladesh well-being index. Bhutan measures Gross National Happiness -- why not us? Make mental health a national priority: Fund school-based counseling, workplace wellness programs, digital therapy access. Integrate these into youth skilling platforms and innovation hubs.

Fund school-based counseling, workplace wellness programs, digital therapy access. Integrate these into youth skilling platforms and innovation hubs. Foster human-centred innovation: Encourage startups, especially in green and digital sectors, to adopt better work-life balance, wellness breaks, and inclusive policies from day one.

The most powerful innovation is inner stability. A future built only on technology and climate readiness -- without mental resilience -- will collapse under its own pressure.

But a future that balances innovation with introspection, coding with caregiving, solar panels with soul-care -- that is a future Bangladesh can proudly lead.

The synergy of STEM, green skills, and emotional sustainability is not a “soft agenda.” It is the smartest investment we can make for a truly inclusive, innovative, and resilient Bangladesh.

Dr Nusrat Hafiz is Assistant Professor and Director, Women Empowerment Cell, BRAC Business School, BRAC University.