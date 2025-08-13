What are the challenges for an inclusive Bangladesh?

Like all over the world, in Bangladesh, various development and social organizations have been working tirelessly on the issue of inclusion of people with disabilities. As a global social movement, there have been some promising successes in this regard.

Especially after the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in 2006, the issue of inclusion of persons with disabilities became more evident in Bangladesh. Bangladesh ratified this charter in 2007, demonstrating its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

Since then, the Bangladesh government has taken some steps towards the inclusion of persons with disabilities, including the enactment of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act in 2013 and the formulation of the National Disability Development Strategy in 2017.

This legal and policy framework aims to improve access to education, healthcare, employment, and social protection for persons with disabilities.

But is our community of people with disabilities really enjoying the desired benefits from these successes?

The reality is that while there has been some promising progress in some areas, it is by no means worthy of mention in the global index. We are still far behind in creating the kind of social, political, attitudinal, environmental, and institutional enabling conditions that are essential for making people with disabilities feel inclusive.

While there has not been much positive change in the perspective of the people of the society to build a truly inclusive society, there is also an inaccessible physical and digital environment and a lack of establishment of appropriate support systems.

Solving these multifaceted problems requires comprehensive reforms in the state’s policy stance, while taking effective steps to implement the policy is even more important.

As a development worker, I have been observing for many years that every year, the United Nations designates a theme for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD). This day is celebrated around the world as well as in Bangladesh, with a different theme each year. The themes of this day acknowledge the significant contributions that persons with disabilities make towards fostering a more inclusive and sustainable world for everyone.

Consequently, different local and national development organizations and international entities have organized numerous events involving relevant program participants, partners, and diverse stakeholders, including policymakers, throughout the year. These gatherings have facilitated a thorough analysis of the initiatives undertaken for persons with disabilities.

Discussions also encompassed the adoption and implementation of policies and laws regarding persons with disabilities, alongside the allocation of local resources aimed at empowering this demographic, ensuring their rights to education, safeguarding their livelihoods, and preserving their dignity, both at grassroots and national levels.

Even after many years, people with disabilities are also eager to give their vote in the changing political context. But even then, their question is, is it possible for them to vote at all, given the kind of infrastructure available at polling stations in the country?

By exploring the roadmap for an inclusive and sustainable future by strengthening the voice and leadership of people with disabilities, it is time to take the necessary steps to make disability an inclusive agenda of the development agencies and the policy-makers and, at the same time, sensitize and integrate corporate social responsibility for the interests of persons with disabilities (PWDs) to make the issues of children with disabilities (CWDs), women with disabilities (WWDs), and mental health clearer and more visible.

Individuals and organizations working to protect the rights of persons with disabilities believe that it is time to take some practical and effective measures, rather than just limiting themselves to formal discussions, so that the necessary state policies can promote and ensure an inclusive and barrier-free society where enabling environments and conditions prevail for persons with disabilities.

National statistics reveal that among the 3.55 million people living with disabilities in Bangladesh, approximately 29% of persons with disabilities belong to the poorest segments of society, highlighting the socio-economic challenges they face.

Despite strides in expanding primary education, only 53% of children with disabilities are enrolled in school, with many facing high dropout rates. This gap deepens at the tertiary level, where only 9% of persons with disabilities pursue higher education, compared to 20% of the general population.

This disparity inevitably reflects in the formal labor market, hampering their ability to participate fully, where women with disabilities face even greater obstacles due to compounded gender-based discrimination.

More alarmingly, in an era of striving for zero digital divide, where digital inclusion is considered the cornerstone of development, only 4% of persons with disabilities use mobile internet. Given these realities, one must ask: How can Bangladesh realistically achieve its SDG commitments on quality education (Goal 4) and reduced inequalities (Goal 10) when these systemic barriers remain largely unaddressed?

If the nation is to truly honour its commitment to “leave no one behind” under the SDGs, it must urgently rethink its policies and pace of implementation and take concrete action to ensure the full integration of persons with disabilities into the development framework.

Despite statistical disagreement, approximately 10% of Bangladesh’s population, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), have disabilities as a result of natural catastrophes, traffic accidents, violence, hunger, a lack of immunization, and/or birth defects. Despite the significant number of people with disabilities, disability inclusion remains a major challenge in Bangladesh. This is due to several factors, including the lack of awareness and understanding about disabilities, limited access to assistive devices and services, and negative attitudes towards people with disabilities.

The long-term vision of the National Social Security Strategy (NSSS), as introduced by the government of Bangladesh, has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing human development, employment, and economic growth by effectively establishing an inclusive social security system for all citizens of Bangladesh, while concurrently addressing poverty and inequality within society.

Now everyone wants to see not just this strategy paper, but the introduction of a holistic approach to solving these multifaceted problems. This is essential to simultaneously address attitudinal, environmental, and institutional barriers by increasing public awareness, implementing inclusive policies, and ensuring equal access to opportunities and resources for persons with disabilities.

Monjur Rashid is a researcher, social analyst, and policy advocate.