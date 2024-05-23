This is America in the 21st century

It is understandable that Netanyahu loses his balance and becomes insane as a result of the request of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for him and his Defense Minister Galant.

The arrogant man, who treated himself as above the law, finds himself prosecuted by 140 countries, and his only immunity from arrest is to remain in Israel, or to visit the United States, which cares that it is not a signatory to the court charter and is therefore not bound by its decisions.

What is remarkable, and will inevitably damage the image of the United States and its position in this field, is that its reaction was even more severe than Netanyahu's. The threat to take retaliatory measures against the Criminal Court, from its youngest employees to its judges, the Attorney General and his office, and the families of its workers, shows the world that America operates more like a gang than a country that gives serious weight to international law and its provisions.

America stops being a state when Israel is subjected to criticism or punishment from any party that respects international law. America, which claims to be a guardian of human rights and punishes states and governments for violating these rights, turns into a policeman who raises its baton against those who criticize Israel's crimes. If this behavior has electoral or extortion motives, over time, the absolute adoption and defense of Israel's crimes will cause great harm to the superpower.

The first consequence will be severe internal crises rooted in its policy on Israel, and crises with countries around the world that stand united while America stands alone. This happened in the Security Council and will likely become more clear in future rounds.

A superpower that abandons the most basic rules of morality in order to protect the crimes of a state that now appears before the International Court of Justice, and is awaiting arrest warrants for its leaders from the Criminal Court. This is America in the 21st century. It acts as if Israel is an exception and must remain above the laws, customs, and morality, no matter what it does.

Yousef Ramadan is the Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh