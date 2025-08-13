Nepal: Magic around every corner

A country suspended between serenity and thrill, Nepal has quietly transformed into one of South Asia’s most sought-after travel spots.

There’s something magnetic about Nepal.

If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the majestic Himalayan range or the Annapurna range right from your hotel.

And it’s not just the towering Himalayas pulling people in — it’s the late-night cafés, the twinkling cityscapes and the freedom of an on-arrival visa that makes exploring this dreamland all the more effortless.

Whether you’re riding along the Prithvi Highway from Kathmandu to Pokhara, navigating the hilly turns of Nagarkot, each route feels like a moving postcard.

These roads teach patience. They force you to disconnect, look outside and fall into rhythm with the pace of life that Nepal insists you adopt.

Kathmandu: Chaos, culture and charm

The capital city of Kathmandu is a glorious maze.

From the moment you step into Thamel’s buzzing streets, the city overwhelms your senses in the best way possible.

Temples stand quietly between modern cafés. Motorbikes weave through alleyways where street vendors sell everything from momo to mandala art. Kathmandu is loud, spiritual and alive.

You can visit the popular places like Swayambhunath, Boudhanath Stupa, Pashupatinath Temple, Kathmandu Durbar Square, Kumarighar, Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Garden of Dreams, Chandragiri Hills, Thamel, etc.

A city that doesn’t ask you to understand it — only to feel it.

Pokhara: The soul of serenity

Then there’s Pokhara — Nepal’s favourite lake town. Nestled beside the serene Phewa Lake and backed by the majestic Annapurna range, Pokhara is a scenic gem of Nepal.

Key attractions include the tranquil World Peace Pagoda, Suspension Bridge, the mystical Gupteshwor Mahadev Cave and the cascading Devi’s Fall.

Visitors can enjoy a sunrise view from Sarangkot, explore the International Mountain Museum or take a peaceful boat ride to Tal Barahi Temple in the middle of the lake.

For adventure lovers, Pokhara offers paragliding, short treks like Poon Hill and serene escapes to Begnas and Rupa lakes.

The vibrant Lakeside area is perfect for shopping, live music and lakeside dining, with some restaurants even offering a Greek island vibe.

Whether you seek spiritual calm, cultural discovery or thrilling experiences, Pokhara has it all.

Nagarkot: Where the sky comes closer

Just a few hours away lies Nagarkot, perched on the edge of the Kathmandu Valley.

This peaceful hill station is where the sky feels bigger, the clouds lower and silence speaks. Travellers rise at dawn just to witness the Himalayan sunrise, when the first light hits Mount Everest and turns the sky into a painting.

It’s calm and dreamy. Reminds you to breathe deeply again.

Sarangkot: Sunrise that stuns you silent

Just outside Pokhara, Sarangkot sits atop a ridge that feels like the edge of the earth. It's famous for one thing: sunrise and it delivers.

Before dawn, travellers gather with flasks of tea and sleepy eyes, waiting. Then slowly, like a secret being revealed, the Annapurna range lights up in gold.

Peaks like Machapuchare and Dhaulagiri seem almost unreal, floating above the clouds. It’s not just a view, it’s a feeling.

From Sarangkot Point, you can enjoy paragliding, mountain biking, hiking, bungee jumping and zip-lining, all with stunning views of the Himalayas and Phewa Lake.

When to experience the magic of Nepal

The best time to visit Nepal is during the autumn months (September to November) when the weather is clear, dry and ideal for sightseeing and trekking.

Spring (March to May) is also a great time, with blooming rhododendrons and mild temperatures.

These seasons offer the clearest views of the Himalayas. Winters (December to February) can be chilly, especially in higher altitudes, while the monsoon season (June to August) brings heavy rainfall and cloudy skies, making travel less pleasant.

Gateway to Nepal

Getting an on-arrival visa makes the trip far more convenient.

Nepal charges visa fees of $30, 50 and 125 for 15-, 30- and 90-day tourist visas, respectively. Citizens of Saarc countries (except Afghanistan) get a free 30-day visa once a year, while others must pay the fee.

The easiest way to reach Nepal is by air; most international travellers arrive at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, which is well-connected to major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Bangkok and Dubai.

By road, you can enter Nepal from India through several border points such as Sunauli, Raxaul or Kakarbhitta.

Buses and cars operate between Indian cities and Nepal, but crossing by road may take longer and require additional formalities.

So, when will your Nepal adventure begin?