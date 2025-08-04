Kumargaon power station in Sylhet shut for almost 3 weeks

Residents of Sylhet have been experiencing frequent power cuts several times a day for almost three weeks, after the 225-megawatt power station at the Kumargaon 132/33KV grid substation was forced to shut down by a technical glitch.

Bidyut Acharya, assistant engineer of the Kumargaon power plant, said engineers who have been working on reviving it, however, say that the station may resume operations within this week.

According to officials at the grid, the power station was shut down nearly three weeks ago following a technical fault.

However, the repair work is currently underway, with a specialized team from Dhaka now conducting testing and inspections of the station's systems.

“The team from Dhaka is carrying out the testing. Once all tests are completed and systems are verified, we are hopeful the 225MW station will be operational within the week,” said Acharya.

Electricity from the Kumargaon plant is distributed to all four districts within Sylhet division — Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Sylhet, and Habiganj. In its absence, Sylhet is currently relying solely on power from the national grid.

However, the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) has been supplying Sylhet with less electricity than the region's demand, leading to increased load shedding.

People of these districts have been going through prolonged power outages and disruptions in the area.

The inconsistent power supply has also disrupted water distribution by the Sylhet City Corporation, leading to daily water shortages in many neighbourhoods.

Officials from the local power distribution office have said load shedding may be expected to persist, or even worsen, until the power station is fully operational.