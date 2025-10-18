Hasnat Abdullah criticized the absence of leaders in July Charter Signing

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer of the southern region for the National Citizens Party (NCP) said that they would be at the forefront when it came to giving blood, but in terms of power, they would not be found anywhere.

He made the remark in a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

Along with the post, he shared two photos. One shows leaders from the July Movement present during the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Muhammad Yunus’s government as the head of the interim administration. The other, taken on Friday after the signing of the July Charter, shows that none of those leaders were present.

Hasnat Abdullah wrote: “The only visible reform this country has witnessed so far is what you see in this photo. When it comes to giving blood, we’ll be at the forefront, but when it comes to power, we’ll be nowhere to be found. Repeat!”

It may be noted that the July National Charter was signed on Friday. At the event, held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus signed the charter along with several political leaders. Although 25 political parties took part in the signing ceremony, several parties — including the National Citizens Party (NCP) — did not attend.