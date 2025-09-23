Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Student politics returns to Sust

Based on unanimous recommendation with the Proctorial Committee, the ban on student politics has been suspended

File image of Sust. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 10:46 AM

Student politics has resumed at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) after 320 days under certain conditions.

The matter was confirmed on Monday through a notice signed by the university Registrar Sayed Salim Md Abdul Quadir.

The notice stated: “Based on the unanimous recommendation made at the meeting of all student organizations with the Proctorial Committee on August 18, the ban imposed on student politics on November 6, 2024 has been suspended. For the sake of maintaining law and order on campus, students may conduct welfare-oriented political activities with mutual respect and subject to approval from the university proctor. However, meetings, gatherings, and processions will remain prohibited, as before, inside academic buildings, administrative buildings, and residential halls.”

The notice further stated that for the upcoming Shahjalal University Central Students Union (Sucsu) elections, panel formation and introductory events may be organized with the permission of the respective hall administrations.

