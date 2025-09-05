Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

Leaders of 30 political parties, including BNP and Jamaat, joined the Gono Odhikar Parishad’s solidarity rally at Shahbagh on Friday, pressing three key demands, including a ban on the activities of the Jatiya Party.

The rally, which began at 3:30pm, was organized to demand punishment for those involved in attacks on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and other leaders and activists, the trial of the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance, the cancellation of their registration, a ban on their political activities, and the resignation of the home affairs adviser for failure to act.

Although the rally had three demands, most speakers focused on calling for the ban of the Jatiya Party.

Originally scheduled to start at 3pm in front of the National Museum, the rally saw Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists joining the procession from the afternoon. A separate procession led by Jamaat leadership arrived at the site around 4 pm.

Among the Gono Odhikar Parishad leadership, senior Vice President Faruk Hasan and General Secretary Rashed Khan were present, along with other top leaders.

BNP Joint Secretary General Habib un Nabi Khan Sohel, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zobayer, Presidium member of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Professor Ashraf Ali Akand, Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Dr Mostafizur Rahman Iran, and leaders of anti-fascist parties were also present.