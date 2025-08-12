Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rizvi: New anti-democracy forces targeting nationalist groups

Rizvi claimed that this evil force is also now using different strategies, often in the name of religion and is conspiring to make the upcoming election controversial

File image of BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi , Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 04:01 PM

BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday alleged that another anti-democracy force is targeting nationalist forces after the fall of the fascist government.

“Since August 5, the statements and actions of another anti-democracy force have made us believe that they are targeting nationalist forces,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a food distribution program among destitute people at Banani graveyard on Tuesday morning, marking the 56th birth anniversary of the late Arafat Rahman Koko, the younger son of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and current Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

He alleged that this anti-democratic force supported Awami fascism and strengthened its hand in various ways during 1986, 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Rizvi claimed that this evil force is also now using different strategies, often in the name of religion and is conspiring to make the upcoming election controversial.

“The defeated fascists are no longer in the country. They are working from a neighbouring country using their black money and illegal weapons. Whenever democratic forces organise any program, these people come out of the shadows and conspire,” he observed.

The BNP leader criticized recent incidents in Chittagong where police were attacked with the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’, creating a violent situation.

“Despite this, the entire nation hopes for a free and fair election,” he said.

Mentioning Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’ declaration of a specific timeframe for the election, Rizvi said the Election Commission will soon announce the schedule.

“But it seems that many people are resorting to various cunning tricks and are involved in conspiracies regarding this election,” he warned.

Rizvi said they fought for an ideal, and their leader, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, fought relentlessly to uphold this ideal, inspiring the nation and party workers to fully dedicate themselves to restoring democracy.

“We have never cared who is on our right, left, front or back. Our goal is to keep our independence intact and protect our sovereignty. This is why the mass uprising on August 5 forced the fascist government led by Sheikh Hasina to flee. But now, efforts are underway to bring back fascism through various means,” he observed.

Rizvi also claimed that the death of Arafat Rahman Koko was not natural, calling him a martyr of the democratic movement who died due to the oppression of the Sheikh Hasina government.

BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
