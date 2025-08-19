Tuesday, August 19, 2025

45th founding anniversary of Swechhasebak Dal being observed

To mark the day, various programs have been taken across the country

Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 03:54 PM

The 45th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Swechhasebak Dal is being observed Tuesday in a befitting manner.

BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman established the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Swechhasebak Dal on August 19, 1980 with a view to standing beside the countrymen in times of disastrous.

After the establishment of the organisation, a 23-member convening committee was formed making journalist Kazi Siraj its convener.

Later, on August 19, 1985, a 29-member full-fledged committee led by Kazi Asaduzzaman was formed.

Currently, SM Gilani and Rajib Ahsan are serving as president and general secretary of Swechhasebak Dal respectively.

To mark the day, various programs have been taken across the country.

As part of the central program, party and national flags were hoisted at BNP's central office at Nayapaltan at 7am on Tuesday, while recitation of Fateha, doa and placing of floral wreaths were held at the mausoleum of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman at 11am. 

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi attended the program as the chief guest.

A discussion will also be held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship International Conference Centre at 3pm marking the day.

BNP's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will virtually join the discussion from London as the chief guest.

As part of the nationwide programs, rallies will be held at district and city levels Wednesday.

Besides, cleanliness drives, installation of dustbins, plantation of trees and rallies will be held at thana, upazila and poura levels on the day.

Leaders and workers of Swechhasebak Dal have been asked to observe the day with due respect.

