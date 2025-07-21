Rizvi urges against flight training over densely populated areas

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday called for an end to aircraft drills and training activities over densely populated areas, following the crash of an air force jet in Dhaka's Uttara that left at least 19 people dead.

He made the appeal while visiting the crash site at the Milestone School and College campus.

Rizvi expressed deep sorrow and sympathy for the victims of the crash.

He was accompanied by BNP Joint Secretary General Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee.

The aircraft crashed around 1:15pm, hitting a two-storey building of the school.