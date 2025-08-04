Monday, August 04, 2025

BNP to hold victory rallies Tuesday, Wednesday marking July uprising

BNP announced a 36-day program to mark the uprising on June 26

Logo of BNP. Photo: UNB
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 03:19 PM

BNP will hold victory rallies in all upazilas and thanas on Tuesday and in all districts and metropolitan cities across the country on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of the fall of fascism and the victory of students and the masses in the July uprising.

The party announced the program in a press release signed by its Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday.

“To mark the anniversary of the fall of Awami fascism and the victory of students and the masses following the July uprising, victory rallies will be held across the country on Tuesday at all thana/upazila levels and on Wednesday in all districts and metropolitan cities,” he said.

In Dhaka, Rizvi said the victory rally will be held on Wednesday starting at 2pm in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan.

He called upon all, especially Dhaka city residents, BNP leaders and activists and members of its affiliated and associate bodies, to join the rallies on time.

Earlier on June 26, the BNP announced a 36-day-long program titled "July-August Uprising: Mourning and Victory Observance" to mark the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising, which led to the ousting of autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina from power on August 5, 2024.

The program includes discussion meetings, silent marches, rallies, seminars, blood donation campaigns, graffiti painting, street theatre, football tournaments, children’s rights events and public awareness drives on dengue and Covid-19 prevention.

Party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman inaugurated the long program on by virtually joining the party’s discussion, "Mass Uprising 2024: National Unity and Democratic Journey", held at the China-Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre in the capital on July 1.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
