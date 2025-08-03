Sunday, August 03, 2025

NCP vows to disband RAB in election manifesto

  • NCP pledged to form a permanent Police Commission to ensure transparency in recruitment, transfers, and promotions
  • NCP also vowed to update colonial-era Police Acts of 1861 and 1898 and restructure police as 'protectors of human rights and servants of the citizens'
NCP Convener Nahid Islam announced the manifesto at a rally held at the Central Shaheed Minar. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 08:47 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) has pledged to disband Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and bring sweeping reforms to the country's law enforcement and administrative systems during the unveiling of its 24-point election manifesto.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam announced the manifesto at the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday, presenting the party’s vision for a “New Bangladesh,” which he termed the “Second Republic.”

In its charter, the NCP said it wanted to build a people-friendly law enforcement structure where no agency could intimidate or detain citizens without a warrant. “We will abolish RAB and establish a clear legal framework to stop the use of intelligence agencies for political purposes and human rights violations,” the manifesto said.

The party also vowed to update the colonial-era Police Acts of 1861 and 1898 and restructure the police as “protectors of human rights and servants of the citizens.” Among other proposed measures were the introduction of body cameras for on-duty officers, community-based policing, and mandatory uniforms except in situations of defined professional necessity.

To prevent political misuse of law enforcement, NCP pledged to form a permanent Police Commission to ensure transparency in recruitment, transfers, and promotions. Arrests would require a warrant or a clear reason, and arresting officers would be required to identify themselves by name and rank.

On the administrative front, the manifesto condemned the politicization of bureaucracy and called for an end to political interference. The party proposed turning the bureaucracy into a merit-based, service-oriented institution by ensuring advanced training and greater participation of qualified experts in government.

The NCP also outlined plans to curb corruption, including the enactment of a "Whistleblower Protection" law and reforms to existing legal frameworks. It emphasized faster prosecution and maximum punishment for corruption, along with educational reforms to instill anti-corruption values in society.

The manifesto gave particular emphasis to digital governance, aiming to reduce paperwork, time, and physical presence in public services.

NCP leaders said their proposals aimed to establish accountability, transparency, and justice in the governance system of Bangladesh.

