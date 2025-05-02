Friday, May 02, 2025

NCP: No election before Awami League is tried and banned

NCP leaders said the government and political parties seem hesitant about banning the Awami League

Leaders and supporters of the National Citizen Party (NCP) hold a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, declaring that no election will be allowed before banning the Awami League and implementing political reforms, on Friday, May 2, 2025. Photo:Mehedi Hasan/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2025, 07:55 PM

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have declared that no election will be allowed in the country before the Awami League is banned and political reforms are implemented.

They made the announcement during a rally held on Friday at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.

The NCP leaders said there appeared to be hesitation within the government and political parties regarding a ban on the Awami League.

They added that the public had made their stance clear on August 5 last year, expressing that the Awami League must be banned in Bangladesh.

They warned that any effort to rehabilitate the party would be resisted by the July fighters.

At the rally, NCP Joint Chief Coordinator Tarikul Islam said: “We are witnessing hesitation over banning the Awami League — this is disgraceful. Don’t talk to us about the High Court. The July Revolution did not happen because of any court.”

Tarikul further said that they do not want to hear about bureaucratic complications. “There must be consensus among all political parties — the Awami League must be banned. Only after its trial and necessary reforms can elections take place,” he said.

Tasnuva Jabin, NCP joint convenor, said: “Efforts are being made to rehabilitate the Awami League. But the Awami League will never again be allowed to practise politics on the soil of Bengal InshaAllah.”

Addressing the interim government, NCP Joint Member Secretary Mahin Sarkar said: “Do not even slightly hesitate over banning the Awami League. No election must be held before fundamental reforms.”

