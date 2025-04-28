Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Farooki: Tisha can better explain why she acted in Mujib biopic

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki says his wife, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, makes her own professional decisions

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki speaks at a press conference at the Secretariat regarding the invitation for the screening of the Bangladeshi short film ‘Ali’ at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 06:17 PM

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki on Monday said his wife, actor Nusrat Imrose Tisha, can explain better why she acted in a 2023 Bangabandhu biopic.

He made the statement while speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat organised to discuss the invitation for the Bangladeshi short film "Ali" to the Cannes Film Festival.

Responding to a question on whether he now feels it was a wrong decision for Tisha to act in the biopic, Farooki said: "Our marital life is such that both of us are independent in our professional decisions. Do you think we live in a society where a wife needs her husband's permission before making a professional decision, or a husband needs his wife's approval before taking one? I do not think so.”

“She makes her own professional decisions. She can better answer why and under what circumstances she acted in that project. I do not see where I could have made any mistake here," he added.

Tisha portrayed Fazilatunnesa Mujib (Renu) in the movie "Mujib: The Making of a Nation".

The film, directed by Shyam Benegal, was a joint production of Bangladesh and India.

Topics:

Nusrat Imrose TishaCannes Film FestivalMostafa Sarwar Farooki
