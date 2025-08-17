Sunday, August 17, 2025

Tisha: Farooki now out of danger

He has been admitted to United Hospital Limited for medical treatment

File image of Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 12:37 PM

Cultural Affairs Adviser and renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is now out of danger and undergoing treatment at a city hospital, said his wife, actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, in a post on her verified Facebook page late Saturday.

Farooki suddenly fell sick while attending a workshop of his ministry in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday and was later airlifted to Dhaka by a helicopter, reads the post. 

Following his arrival in the capital, he was admitted to United Hospital Limited for medical treatment.

Quoting physicians, Tisha, in her post, said Farooki fell sick due to extra pressure of work, and she sought prayers for him.

Topics:

Nusrat Imrose TishaMostafa Sarwar Farooki
