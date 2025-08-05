CA Yunus inspects progress of July Memorial Museum

On the occasion of July Uprising Day, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus visited Gonobhaban on Tuesday afternoon to inspect the progress of the under-construction July Uprising Memorial Museum.

The museum is being established to document and preserve the background, struggles, martyrs, and victory of the historic July uprising of 2024.

Upon arriving at the construction site, the chief adviser held discussions with the engineers, architects, and workers involved and directed them to ensure the project’s completion at the earliest possible time.

Also present during the visit were Adviser on Liberation War Affairs Farooq-e-Azam, Public Works Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and other members of the museum implementation committee.