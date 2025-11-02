Sunday, November 02, 2025

Police detain son over Awami League leader Abdur Razzak murder in Sylhet

Family members claimed that CCTV footage from the house showed no outsiders entering the premises before the incident

File image of Awami League leader Abdur Razzak. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 12:44 AM

Police detained Asad Ahmed, son of Awami League leader Abdur Razzak, on Saturday in connection with his father's murder in Dakshin Surma, Sylhet.

According to sources, police recovered the body of a banned Awami League leader, Abdur Razzak, 55, vice-president of the South Surma upazila unit of Awami League, from the rooftop of his residence at Teligai village under Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet early Friday.

Quoting local people, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Mohammad Saiful Islam said that Razzak was found lying in a pool of blood on the rooftop between 6:30am and 9am. “There are multiple stab wounds on the body."

Family members said that Razzak went to the rooftop for a morning walk after Fajr prayers, as was his daily routine. When he did not return by 9am, relatives went upstairs and found his body in a corner of the rooftop.

They also claimed that CCTV footage from the house showed no outsiders entering the premises before the incident. “He had been suffering from mental distress for the last few months and was under treatment,” said a family member.

Dakshin Surma Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman said: “While the family suspects suicide, we are initially treating the case as a homicide.”

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Quddus Chowdhury said that the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have visited the scene and started investigations.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Dakshin Surma police took one of the deceased Abdur Razzak’s sons into custody for questioning. 

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman of Dakshin Surma police station said that the information obtained during interrogation is being verified, while investigators are also looking into whether any family dispute might be linked to the incident.

Sylhet
