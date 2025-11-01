Father, daughter killed in Sylhet road crash

A man and his daughter were killed, and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a private car in Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Harun Mia and his 10-year-old daughter Anisha Begum, residents of Khadimpur village in Osmani Nagar.

The injured include Mukit Mia, Rahima Khatun, wife of Azizul Islam, Panna Begum, wife of Belal Ahmed and Munni Akter, daughter of Safik Mia, all from the same village.

Monayem Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of Osmaninagar police station, said the accident occurred around 9:30am when the private car, heading towards Sylhet, collided head-on with the Habiganj-bound bus, leaving Harun Mia dead on the spot.

Harun’s daughter Anisha Begum succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment, the police officer added.

Police rescued the injured and sent them to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Police seized the vehicles involved in the accident, he added.