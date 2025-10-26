6 workers burnt in Narayanganj factory gas explosion

Six workers were burnt in an explosion at a dyeing factory in the BSCIC industrial area of Fatulla in Narayanganj on Sunday morning.

The explosion occurred at MS Dyeing Printing and Finishing factory at Enayetnagar union around 8:30am. The burnt workers have been admitted to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute here.

The burnt workers are- Al Amin, 30, Azizullah, 32, Selim, 35, Jalal Molla, 40, Nazmul Huda, 35, and factory security worker Nur Mohammad, 35.

Factory workers said that in the morning, while the workers were working in the boiler room on the ground floor of the factory, there was an explosion from the gas line. The fire broke out instantly. Six of them were burnt.

Resident surgeon of the Burn Institute Dr Shaon Bin Rahman said that the burnt workers who came from Narayanganj are being treated in the emergency department.

Fatullah Model police station Inspector (Investigation) Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter and said that police are being sent to the scene after receiving information about an explosion at a factory in the BSCIC Industrial Area. Necessary action will be taken in this incident.