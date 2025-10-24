Road crash leaves two dead in Faridpur

Two people were killed and several others injured in a road accident in Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur district in the early hours of Friday.

Habibur Rahman, sub-inspector of Bhanga police station, said the accident occurred around 2:30am near Tarail Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway, when a Jamuna Line bus traveling from Dhaka to Satkhira first collided with an unidentified truck, damaging the front of the bus.

Some passengers then got off and stood in front of the bus. After a while, a goods-laden truck hit the bus from behind, killing a man aged around 35 on the spot and injuring 10–12 others, SI added.

Locals rescued the injured passengers and took them to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.

Also, Farzana, 30, from Pabna's Bera Upazila, succumbed to her injuries. Her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Jannatul, was critically injured and referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Shibchar Highway Police seized the bus and the truck involved in the accident, he added.