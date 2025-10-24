Navy detains 9 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing

The Bangladesh Navy has detained nine Indian fishermen along with a trawler for illegally entering Bangladeshi waters and fishing.

Md Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mongla Thana, said the fishermen were apprehended by Navy personnel from the Fairway Buoy area of the Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning.

Later, they were handed over to Mongla Thana police on Thursday night.

The Navy has filed a case in this regard.

The fishermen will be sent to the district jail through the Bagerhat court on Friday, the OC said.

With this latest detention, the Navy has detained a total of 71 Indian fishermen along with five fishing trawlers from Bangladeshi waters in the Bay of Bengal over the past three and a half months.

Previously, on July 14, 34 fishermen with two trawlers; on August 3, 14 fishermen with one trawler; and on October 17, 14 fishermen with one trawler were detained from the same area.

The 62 fishermen detained in these earlier cases are currently lodged in Bagerhat District Jail.