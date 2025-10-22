Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Police constable dies in Sylhet road crash

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 27

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 12:09 AM

A police constable was killed in a road accident involving a private car and a motorcycle near the Fenchuganj Bridge ferry terminal in Sylhet on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 27, son of Jahangir Alam from Nurpur village under Fenchuganj upazila.

He was serving in the Bangladesh Police in Sunamganj and had returned home on leave.

The accident occurred around 7:45pm when Alamgir’s motorcycle collided with a private car at the Fenchuganj Bridge ferry ghat point, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead upon arrival.

Dr Bidhan Sarkar of Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex said: “Alamgir suffered a fatal head injury.”

Topics:

Road AccidentSylhet
Read More

Perilous roads in Bangladesh: 1.16 lakh lives lost in accidents over 12 years

30% of students drop out in Sylhet division

Sylheti leaders warn of remittance halt over stalled development

Fire at Sylhet REB control room cuts power to 5 upazilas

HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate plunges to 51.86%, GPA-5 achievers drop sharply

Two killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj

Latest News

We continue to overlook road safety

Bridging the divide between donors and recipients

Suicide as a protest note

Murder case filed against wife Samira, 10 others over Salman Shah's death

Bida chairman: Govt taking steps to ensure investment-friendly environment

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x