Police constable dies in Sylhet road crash

A police constable was killed in a road accident involving a private car and a motorcycle near the Fenchuganj Bridge ferry terminal in Sylhet on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 27, son of Jahangir Alam from Nurpur village under Fenchuganj upazila.

He was serving in the Bangladesh Police in Sunamganj and had returned home on leave.

The accident occurred around 7:45pm when Alamgir’s motorcycle collided with a private car at the Fenchuganj Bridge ferry ghat point, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead upon arrival.

Dr Bidhan Sarkar of Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex said: “Alamgir suffered a fatal head injury.”