Father Rigon’s 8th death anniversary observed in Bagerhat

The eighth death anniversary of Father Marino Rigon — an Italian priest, poet, writer, education enthusiast and a friend of Bangladesh’s Liberation War — was observed in Mongla upazula of Bagerhat on Monday.

The program included floral tributes at Father Rigon’s grave in Shelabunia, a discussion meeting, a friendly football match and a Christian mass. The events were jointly organized by St Paul’s Parish, Father Rigon Education Development Foundation, Mongla Civil Society and St Paul’s High School.

The discussion, held at 8am beside his grave, was presided over by Father Philip Mondol, parish priest of St Paul’s. Md Zulfikar Ali, former mayor of Mongla Port Municipality and president of the Municipal BNP, addressed the gathering as chief guest. Special guests included Upazila BNP president Abdul Mannan Hawlader; Subhash Chandra Biswas, president of Father Rigon Education Development Foundation; Md Nur Alam Sheikh, president of Mongla Civil Society; Dr Asit Basu, secretary of Mongla Government College Teachers’ Council; Brother Endro Jayanta Kosta, headmaster of St Paul’s High School; and Father Ripon Sardar.

Other attendees included retired vice-principal of Mongla Government College Bibhash Chandra Biswas, lecturer Shyama Prasad Sen, Municipal BNP organizing secretary Nasir Talukdar, former municipal panel mayor Md Alauddin, NGO director Mina Halder and Bishwajit Halder, head of Haldibunia Secondary School.

Speakers said Mongla cannot be imagined without Father Rigon, who was deeply devoted to Bangladesh’s people, soil and culture. Even after completing his pastoral duties, he chose to remain in the country, and his final wish was to be buried in Shelabunia.

Born on February 5, 1925 in Villarverla, Italy, Father Rigon arrived in Bangladesh in 1953 to spread the message of peace. He passed away in Italy on October 20, 2017 while undergoing treatment and was laid to rest in Shelabunia a year later, in accordance with his wish.