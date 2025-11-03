Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Embassy: 120 Bangladeshis deported from Italy in 2025

The deportees are barred from entering Italy, other EU countries for three years, it says

The Italian government repatriates Bangladeshis found staying in Italy illegally, with four returnees sent back on October 31, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 10:35 PM

A total of 120 Bangladeshis have been sent back from Italy so far this year as part of the country’s measures to combat illegal immigration, according to the Italian Embassy in Dhaka.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said Italian authorities on October 31 repatriated four Bangladeshis who had no legal permission to stay in Italy. Two of them had entered the country by sea from Libya just a month earlier.

The embassy said entering Italy through traffickers, intermediaries, or without valid visas is illegal, warning that those caught will be deported immediately.

In recent weeks alone, Italian authorities have returned 17 Bangladeshis, some of whom had arrived in the country as recently as September. The embassy said the operation was conducted in full respect of human rights and in cooperation with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

Quoting Italian and European law, the embassy further noted that those deported will be barred from entering Italy and other European Union countries for at least three years.

