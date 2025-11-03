Embassy: 120 Bangladeshis deported from Italy in 2025

A total of 120 Bangladeshis have been sent back from Italy so far this year as part of the country’s measures to combat illegal immigration, according to the Italian Embassy in Dhaka.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said Italian authorities on October 31 repatriated four Bangladeshis who had no legal permission to stay in Italy. Two of them had entered the country by sea from Libya just a month earlier.

The embassy said entering Italy through traffickers, intermediaries, or without valid visas is illegal, warning that those caught will be deported immediately.

In recent weeks alone, Italian authorities have returned 17 Bangladeshis, some of whom had arrived in the country as recently as September. The embassy said the operation was conducted in full respect of human rights and in cooperation with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

Quoting Italian and European law, the embassy further noted that those deported will be barred from entering Italy and other European Union countries for at least three years.