Italian prime minister’a Dhaka visit cancelled

The planned Dhaka visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been cancelled, as Nato countries are currently engaged in intensive discussions to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Confirming the matter, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that: “The Italian prime minister’s entire Asia tour has been cancelled. She was scheduled to visit Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Singapore, but the Ukraine crisis has led to the cancellation of the whole trip. They informed us of the decision today.”

Asked whether the visit would be rescheduled, the official replied: “This will be discussed later.”

Meloni was originally scheduled to visit Dhaka on August 30.