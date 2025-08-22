Friday, August 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Italian prime minister’a Dhaka visit cancelled

The Italian prime minister was scheduled to visit Dhaka on August 30

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 12:07 AM

The planned Dhaka visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been cancelled, as Nato countries are currently engaged in intensive discussions to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Confirming the matter, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that: “The Italian prime minister’s entire Asia tour has been cancelled. She was scheduled to visit Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Singapore, but the Ukraine crisis has led to the cancellation of the whole trip. They informed us of the decision today.”

Asked whether the visit would be rescheduled, the official replied: “This will be discussed later.”

Meloni was originally scheduled to visit Dhaka on August 30.

Topics:

NatoItalyRussia-UkraineGiorgia Meloni
Read More

Italy keen on hiring more Bangladeshis, ensure safe migration

Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

Bangladesh must balance between Europe and US

Govt committed to fair polls, foreign secretary tells US envoy

Italy contributes €3 million to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Italy suspends validity of work permits for Bangladesh

Latest News

Remittance inflow rises by 7.4% till August 20

22-year-old beaten to death over ‘extortion’ in Comilla

CEC launches EC’s YouTube channel to fight disinformation

Govt cautions travel agencies over airfare hikes

Any cadre officer can be appointed as secretary of Revenue Policy Department

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x