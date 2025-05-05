Monday, May 05, 2025

Italy keen on hiring more Bangladeshis, ensure safe migration

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is expected to visit Bangladesh, as Rome is keen to renew and relaunch its bilateral cooperation with Dhaka, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi tells Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus 

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi meets Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to discuss safe migration, anti-trafficking cooperation, and future bilateral ties at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Monday, May 5, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 05 May 2025, 08:04 PM

Italy is willing to hire more people from Bangladesh and will undertake measures to ensure safe migration from the country, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi informed Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday.

The Italian minister called on the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna in the afternoon, when issues of mutual interest, including safe and legal migration of Bangladeshis, combating human trafficking, and trade and investment, were discussed.

Piantedosi told Yunus that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to visit Bangladesh sometime before September, as Rome is keen to renew and relaunch its bilateral cooperation with Dhaka.

“We have a great Bangladeshi community in Italy. We are really satisfied with the Bangladeshi community as they are young and hardworking, and have integrated into the Italian society perfectly. We need more of them in Italy,” he said.

“The reason I am here is to share with you that many of them rely on illegal means to reach Italy, which is dangerous. We want the ones who follow the legal framework,” the visiting minister said.

He said the uncontrolled arrival of migrants by sea is very problematic for the European nation, seeking Bangladesh’s cooperation to eliminate illegal migration and organized crime.

“We are here to propose a new way of cooperation policy,” he said.

The chief adviser said that Bangladesh is eager to work with Italy to stop illegal migration and human trafficking.

“Bangladeshis living in Italy are very grateful to the host country and appreciative of the way they are treated in Italy,” the chief adviser said.

Yunus said there are international groups of people who try to lure them to Italy in an illegal way. "These are the people who create problems," he added.

“Migrants are the sufferers, not the beneficiaries, of human trafficking,” said the chief adviser.

The chief adviser recalled his meeting with the Italian prime minister on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York in September last year and said the two countries will work together closely to combat the issues.

Muhammad YunusIllegal migrationGiorgia MeloniBangladesh-Italy
