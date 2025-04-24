Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

Italy has pledged to support Bangladesh in preventing illegal migration and human trafficking, along with strengthening the capacity of Bangladesh police, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Thursday.

He made the remarks after a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandro at his office at the secretariat.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming visit of Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to Bangladesh on May 5-6, cooperation in the security sector, advanced training for police and BGB personnel, maintaining public order, and tackling transnational crimes.

Welcoming the ambassador, the adviser said Italy is a trusted friend of Bangladesh. He highlighted the contributions of around 250,000 skilled Bangladeshi workers in Italy, who play a vital role in the country’s economic growth by sending remittances.

He expressed hope that the Italian minister’s upcoming visit would further strengthen bilateral ties and create more opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in Italy.

The ambassador said the Italian interior minister will meet Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, and advisers from the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Expatriates’ Welfare ministries during his visit.

On May 5, the Italian minister will receive a guard of honour from the Ministry of Home Affairs and hold a bilateral meeting with Adviser Jahangir.

The two sides may sign declarations, memorandums of understanding (MoUs), or agreements on issues such as combating illegal migration, cross-border crime, and police cooperation.

The adviser reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to exporting manpower through legal channels and in compliance with international norms.

“We are against illegal migration,” he said, adding that legal action will be taken against human traffickers and brokers facilitating illegal travel to Italy and other countries.

The ambassador also wished success to Bangladesh’s interim government and assured of Italy’s continued support.

Senior officials from the ministry and the Italian embassy, including Md Shamim Khan, additional secretary (Security and immigration), Md Jasim Uddin Khan, joint secretary (Political-1), and Giuseppe Di Giovanni, migration attaché of the Italian Embassy in Dhaka, were present.