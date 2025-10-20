Fishing festival celebrated at Buri Dam

The traditional fishing festival was celebrated at Buri Dam in Thakurgaon, attracting thousands of people to the annual event on the Shuk River in Sadar upazila.

The festival began on Friday evening when the dam gates were opened, and people started fishing from 8pm. The festivities continued through Saturday and Sunday from morning to night.

The area around Buri Dam resonates with the splashing sounds of water as visitors from various places catch fish in a spontaneous and lively atmosphere.

Authorities from the Department of Fisheries were present to ensure that no fishing occurs in the sanctuary area.

According to officials, under the Bangladesh Water Development Board, a sluice gate was constructed here around 1951-52 to provide irrigation during the dry season.

Every year, the Department of Fisheries releases various species of fingerlings into the water trapped by the gate. The Akcha and Chilarang Union Parishads oversee the care of these fingerlings.

Monowar Hossain, a resident of Begunbari in Sadar upazila, said: “We come here to fish every year. People from many places gather to fish together. It feels great to fish collectively. The event has now become like a festival."

Jati Mohan, from Charol village in Baliadangi upazila, said: "We have been fishing with nets since Friday evening. Last time, we caught many fish, but this year the catch is lower due to the use of ring nets."

Many local fishermen and fish enthusiasts expressed disappointment at the lower catch this year.

Rafiqul Islam, a local school-teacher participating in the festival, said: "I came early in the morning to fish. I mainly come for fun and enjoyment. I started fishing in the morning and caught nearly three kilograms of native fish, including puti (small fry), shol (Striped snakehead) and shing (Stinging catfish)."

Rafiul Bari, an official of Bangladesh Water Development Board, Thakurgaon, said the Buri Dam irrigation project was built around 1951-52.

"A sanctuary is located in front of the dam, and every year after the gates are opened, large crowds gather to fish, which also helps meet the local demand for protein," he said.

Ayesha Akter, Senior Fisheries Officer of Sadar upazila, said: "As in previous years, the fishing festival has started this year. We remain vigilant to ensure that no one fishes inside the sanctuary. To maintain this tradition, fisheries department releases fish into the Buri Dam wetland area annually."

Visiting the place, people are seen using various fishing tools including gillnets and trawl nets. Even those without equipment try their luck with bare hands.

Crowds of people from different professions have gathered along the dam embankment to watch the fishing, a scene reminiscent of the timeless traditions of rural Bangladesh.

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Farzana said: "The fishing festival is traditional and widely popular. People participate spontaneously."

"While there is some coordination issue in dam-based fish farming, this will be addressed, and through cultivation of native fish and establishment of the sanctuary, the old tradition of Buri Dam will be restored, Inshallah," she added.