21,000 meters of illegal fishing nets seized from Halda River

The Fisheries Department of Raozan upazila has seized 21,000 meters of illegal nets in a two-day special drive conducted in the Halda River - the only natural fish breeding ground in South Asia.

Confirming the matter yesterday, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer of Raozan Tofazzel Hossain said that 8,000 meters of char-enclosed nets were recovered during a drive conducted from 11 pm to 5:45 am on Saturday.

Another 13,000 meters of such nets were confiscated in a separate operation carried out from 9:30 pm on Sunday to 5:30 am on Monday from different points of the river, including Ramdash Hat and the Nangalmora Bhanga Bridge area, he added.

The seized nets have been stored at the temporary naval police camp along the Halda River and will be destroyed later, the officer said.

Tofazzel Hossain also mentioned that continuous monitoring and drives are being conducted to protect the natural breeding grounds of carp fish in the Halda River, which is also home to dolphins and diverse aquatic biodiversity at the Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage site.