Jamuna erosion worsens in Bogra, villages face collapse

Erosion of the Jamuna River has intensified in Hat Sherpur Union of Sariakandi upazila, Bogra, displacing more than 30 families over the past three days and placing thousands more at risk.

The advancing river now threatens the Sherpur Cluster Village—home to over 300 families relocated after previous erosion—as well as surrounding villages including Nijbalail, Kormjapara, Dighapara, and Chokrathinath, which collectively house nearly 20,000 residents.

Local sources report that families such as those of Bokul Member, Fazlu Akand, and Shahin Mia have lost their homes to the river and are now living on borrowed land with only tin shelters.

Residents fear that without immediate intervention, schools, mosques, and other community infrastructure could be swept away.

“This is a crisis. My house is next. If erosion continues, the entire cluster village and five surrounding villages will be gone,” said Shahabul Islam Bipu, a resident of Hat Sherpur.

Last year, erosion in the same area destroyed dozens of homes and wiped out a cluster village. This year, the situation is worsening, with no protective measures yet in place.

Humayun Kabir, Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Bogra Water Development Board, said the affected areas will be inspected soon.

“Following the inspection, we will consult with higher authorities to initiate emergency protection work,” he assured.