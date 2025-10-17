Friday, October 17, 2025

CEPZ factory fire brought under control after 17 hours

Two probe bodies formed

Fire breaks out at a factory at Chittagong Export Processing Zone. Photo: UNB
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 10:07 AM

The devastating fire that broke out at a factory in the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) was brought under control after 17 hours of frantic efforts, the Fire Service said on Friday morning.

A total of 25 firefighting units from several stations managed to bring the blaze under control around 7:15am, said Jasim Uddin, deputy assistant director of Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defence in Agrabad.

The building has been declared a fire-risk one, he said.

Jasim said two separate bodies have been formed to investigate the incident — one by the Fire Service and another by the CEPZ authorities.

The five-member Fire Service panel has been asked to submit its report within 15 days, while the CEPZ committee comprising five members will submit its findings within five days, officials said.

The fire originated around 2pm on Thursday on the eighth floor of the Adam Cap factory in Sector 1, Road No-5 of CEPZ and later spread to two lower floors, according to officials.

Md Zakir, duty officer of CEPZ Fire Service, said the blaze was partially under control but not yet fully extinguished.

“The extent of the damage cannot be determined yet,” he added.

Personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) assisted firefighters in containing the flames.

The factory produced hospital equipment and towels, and the large presence of flammable materials caused the fire to spread rapidly and burn intensely.

Meanwhile, 16 people were burnt to death in a devastating fire at a factory and a warehouse in Mirpur, Dhaka days back.

ChittagongFire
