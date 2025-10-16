RMG factory catches fire at CEPZ

A fire broke out at a factory at Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) in Chittagong district on Thursday.



The fire broke out on the 6th floor and fifth floor of an eight-story garment factory named "Adams Caps and Textile Limited" around 2pm and spread soon, said Deputy Director of Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Mohammad Jashim Uddin.

On information, 16 units of FSCD and a firefighting unit from the Bangladesh Navy rushed to the spot and are trying to bring the blaze under control.



However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.