800-year-old Shankar Pasha Mosque in Habiganj needs renovation

Locals worry restrictions on restoration hinder turning the site into a major religious and heritage tourism spot

A partial view of 800-year-old historic Sankar Pasha Shahi Mosque in Habiganj. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
08 Oct 2025

Over eight hundred years old Shankar Pasha Shahi Mosque, one of the important archaeological sites in the country, located at Shankarpasha village under Rajiura Union of Habiganj Sadar has been in a dilapidated condition for long due to lack of care and maintenance.

The mosque, a unique architectural structure of the Sultan era in Habiganj district, still attracts many visitors every day for its historical importance.

Despite its significance, the mosque has not undergone any major renovation in recent times, said local sources.

The mosque was reportedly built during the reign of Sultan Alauddin Hussain Shah. Over the years, its original name - Shankarpasha Shahi Jame Mosque - has evolved to what is now known as the Uchail Shahi Jame Mosque.

The striking red structure, visible from afar, immediately captivates visitors. It is surrounded by a graveyard and lies adjacent to the shrine of Hazrat Shah Majlis Amin (RA), a revered companion of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA). Every day, people from across the country come to visit both the mosque and the shrine.

The mosque's walls and interiors are decorated with intricate ancient motifs, while Arabic inscriptions -- though now faded -- adorn various parts of the structure. Despite its historic value, there has been no recent initiative to restore or renovate the mosque, leaving its architectural beauty vulnerable to decay.

Local residents say they are unsure of the mosque's exact date of establishment. The structure features 5-foot-thick walls and four domes but lacks a pulpit. The prayer space inside accommodates about 40 worshippers, with room for 10 more on the veranda.

Under the Department of Archaeology's jurisdiction, locals are restricted from carrying out any restoration work, which has caused concern. Many believe that proper renovation alongside improved access and facilities could turn the site into a major destination for religious and heritage tourism.

Abdul Malek, a local resident, emphasized the urgent need for renovation: "If it's properly restored, more tourists will be attracted to this site."

Jasim Uddin, a visitor from abroad, shared his experience, "I found out about this mosque online. Seeing it in person, it's even more beautiful and spiritually uplifting than I imagined."

Md Bazlul Haque, who has been serving as the mosque's Imam for 45 years, said: "No one can say with certainty when the mosque was built. Some call it a 'gayebi mosque', but most believe it dates back to the reign of Sultan Hussain Shah. It was last renovated during the Ershad regime. Since then, no restoration work has been done, and now it desperately needs attention."

Monirul Islam Badal, general secretary of the mosque management committee, echoed similar sentiments.

"The mosque's beauty would be enhanced significantly through renovation. It would also attract more visitors. Even the boundary wall is still under construction. Repairs to the entrance and front area are essential."

Habiganj
