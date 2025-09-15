Rashidpur well-3 starts gas supply to national grid

Well-3 of the Rashidpur gas field in Bahubal, Habiganj, began supplying 8 million cubic feet of gas per day to the national grid 1at 1:40am on Monday

Authorities celebrated the discovery of a new gas layer after extensive renovations. The supply was officially inaugurated on Sunday evening following testing of the well’s quality, pressure, temperature, and safety.

Sylhet Gas Fields Limited Deputy GM (Operation) Suman Bikash Das confirmed the current supply, while Managing Director Abdul Jalil Pramanik estimated that the well could yield 25 billion cubic feet over the next decade, worth nearly Tk4,700 crore.

Bapex Managing Director Fazlul Haque said the well’s pressure is sufficient to maintain a stable supply for the next ten years. Renovations, initiated in July due to increased water and sand flow, cost around Tk73 crore.