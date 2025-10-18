Robbery attempt foiled near Satchari National Park in Habiganj

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local police thwarted a robbery attempt near the border-adjacent Satchari National Park in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj.

The incident took place in the early hours on Saturday on the Surma Tea Garden section of the old Dhaka–Sylhet highway, near Satchari–Teliapara. According to sources at Habiganj Battalion (55 BGB), a group of robbers had felled trees to block the road in preparation for a coordinated robbery.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a wireless alert was immediately sent from the battalion headquarters to the Teliapara Border Outpost (BOP). A BGB patrol team, led by Habildar Shamim Ahmed, rushed to the spot in a pickup vehicle. Simultaneously, a police team from the Harashpur–Teliapara outpost under Madhabpur Police Station, led by Inspector Khairul Bashar, joined the operation.

Faced with the combined response from BGB and police, the robbers fled the scene, averting what could have been a major crime. With assistance from local residents, the authorities cleared the road by removing the felled trees, restoring normal traffic flow.

Lt Colonel Tanzilur Rahman, commanding officer of Habiganj 55 BGB Battalion, said patrols along the roughly 8-kilometer border-adjacent area have been intensified to maintain law and order and ensure security — a measure that will continue.