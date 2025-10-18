Saturday, October 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Robbery attempt foiled near Satchari National Park in Habiganj

Faced with the combined response from BGB and police, the robbers fled the scene

With locals help, BGB and police cleared felled trees and restored traffic near Satchari National Park in Chunarughat, Habiganj on October 17, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 06:49 PM

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local police thwarted a robbery attempt near the border-adjacent Satchari National Park in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj.

The incident took place in the early hours on Saturday on the Surma Tea Garden section of the old Dhaka–Sylhet highway, near Satchari–Teliapara. According to sources at Habiganj Battalion (55 BGB), a group of robbers had felled trees to block the road in preparation for a coordinated robbery.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a wireless alert was immediately sent from the battalion headquarters to the Teliapara Border Outpost (BOP). A BGB patrol team, led by Habildar Shamim Ahmed, rushed to the spot in a pickup vehicle. Simultaneously, a police team from the Harashpur–Teliapara outpost under Madhabpur Police Station, led by Inspector Khairul Bashar, joined the operation.

Faced with the combined response from BGB and police, the robbers fled the scene, averting what could have been a major crime. With assistance from local residents, the authorities cleared the road by removing the felled trees, restoring normal traffic flow.

Lt Colonel Tanzilur Rahman, commanding officer of Habiganj 55 BGB Battalion, said patrols along the roughly 8-kilometer border-adjacent area have been intensified to maintain law and order and ensure security — a measure that will continue.

Topics:

HabiganjBangladesh Border Guard (BGB)Highway Robbery
Read More

3 Bangladeshi nationals beaten to death in India

Smuggled goods worth Tk2.5cr seized in Comilla

800-year-old Shankar Pasha Mosque in Habiganj needs renovation

430 BGB platoons providing security at 2,857 puja mandaps

84 rescued, 3 traffickers held in joint BGB-RAB raid in Teknaf

Sylhet rail services resume after 3hrs

Latest News

Fire at Dhaka airport forces flight diversions

Sylheti leaders warn of remittance halt over stalled development

Gopalganj villagers asked to surrender homemade weapons to curb clashes

Govt to block sites for gambling ads without notice from Sunday

Attorney General: Failure to implement July Charter will set country backward

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x