Sylhet rail services resume after 3hrs

Train services halted after Parabat Express train engine failure stranded in Shayestaganj

The Parabat Express train got stranded at a rail bridge over the Khoai River near the Shaistaganj Rail Junction on September 21, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 08:09 PM

Rail communication to and from Sylhet with the rest of the country, which was suspended after an engine failure on a train coming into the station near Shayestaganj Rail Junction in Habiganj district, was restored Sunday morning.

Uttam Kumar Deb, assistant station master of Shaistaganj Rail Junction, said the Sylhet-bound 'Parabat Express' train got stranded at a rail bridge over the Khowai river near the Shayestaganj Rail Junction around 11am as the engine of the train went out of order, halting train movement.

Later, a relief train rushed to the spot and train movement was restored around 2pm following the recovery of the train, he said.

Topics:

Bangladesh RailwayHabiganj
