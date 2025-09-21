Sylhet rail services resume after 3hrs

Rail communication to and from Sylhet with the rest of the country, which was suspended after an engine failure on a train coming into the station near Shayestaganj Rail Junction in Habiganj district, was restored Sunday morning.

Uttam Kumar Deb, assistant station master of Shaistaganj Rail Junction, said the Sylhet-bound 'Parabat Express' train got stranded at a rail bridge over the Khowai river near the Shayestaganj Rail Junction around 11am as the engine of the train went out of order, halting train movement.

Later, a relief train rushed to the spot and train movement was restored around 2pm following the recovery of the train, he said.