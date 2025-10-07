Woman stabbed to death inside Sunamganj court premises

A woman was stabbed to death reportedly by her ex-husband inside a court premises in Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sharifa Akhter, 28, a resident of Deothan village in Netrakona’s Mohanganj upazila.

The incident occurred around 10:30am at the Dharmapasha Senior Judicial Magistrate Court premises.

Police and witnesses said the accused, Akhtar Hossain, 40, Sharifa’s ex-husband from Kandapara village in Dharmapasha, stabbed her in the back while she was waiting with her 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter to consult a lawyer. People nearby quickly detained Akhtar as he tried to flee and handed him over to police along with the weapon.

However, Sharifa was recued and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) where she succumbed to her injuries later in the day while undergoing treatment.

According to family members, Sharifa and Akhtar married about ten years ago and had been separated for six months following a year of marital disputes. Akhtar had filed a custody case seeking guardianship of their daughter, and Monday was scheduled for a court appearance related to that case.

Sharifa’s brother, Limon Mia, said his sister was declared dead around 2pm at MMCH.

“We want the exemplery punishment for my sister's killer,” he told reporters.

Dharmapasha police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Enamul Haque confirmed the arrest, saying: “Akhtar Hossain is in police custody, and the knife used in the attack has been seized.”

Police have sent the body for autopsy and are preparing to file a murder case against the accused, added the OC.