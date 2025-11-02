Autorickshaw driver killed in Mohammadpur knife attack

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed and two others injured in a knife attack in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Saturday night, in what police say was a premeditated assault stemming from a longstanding dispute.

The victim, Rasel, son of Afsar Alam from Rudrapara village in Munshiganj, was attacked around 9:30pm in the Nobinagar Housing area while returning home with two friends, Riyad and Biplob.

Both sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses said a group of 15–20 men armed with sharp weapons ambushed the trio near a house on Road 4.

Locals took the wounded to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where Rasel died while undergoing treatment.

Police later arrested two suspects, Mehedi Hasan Babu and Mobarak, in connection with the killing.

Sub-inspector Ahidul Islam of Mohammadpur police station said Rasel’s father filed a murder case naming seven individuals and 15–20 unidentified attackers.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. The attack appears to have been premeditated. The arrested suspects will be placed on remand for questioning,” he said.

Rasel lived with his family in Chandrima Model Town and earned a living driving a battery-operated autorickshaw.

His father alleged that old enmity led to the killing.

“They had been threatening my son for some time. They finally took their chance,” he said, demanding justice.

Police said they are investigating who orchestrated the attack and whether the killing was linked to previous disputes involving the victim.