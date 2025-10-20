JnU student murder: Mother hands over prime accused Mahir to police

The mother of Md Mahir Rahman on Monday handed her son, the prime suspect in the killing of Jagannath University (JnU) student Md Jobayed Hossen, to Dhaka’s Bangshal police station.

Suspect Mahir's uncle, Imran Sheikh, confirmed to the media over phone that Mahir's mother herself took her son to Bangshal police station between 6:30am and 8am.

The detention followed a complaint filed by Jobayed’s family. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam if the police staton confirmed the detention, saying, “One person has been detained, and preparations for filing the case are underway.” He added that the case has not yet been formally registered.

Jobayed, a master’s student of the Statistics Department (2019–20 session) and member of the JnU Chhatra Dal convening committee, was found dead around 4:30pm on Sunday. Police recovered his bloodstained body from the staircase of a building named “Rowshan Villa” on Water Pump Lane in Armanitola. CCTV footage showed two young men fleeing the scene, although their faces were not clearly visible.

The victim had gone to a house in Armanitola to tutor students in physics, chemistry, and biology when he was fatally stabbed. Wounded, he attempted to climb the stairs but collapsed and died on the third floor.

The victim’s elder brother, Enayet Hossain Saikat, said the family initially wanted to name five people as accused — student Borsha, her parents, Borsha’s boyfriend Mahir Rahman, and Mahir’s friend Nafis — but the OC advised limiting the names. “We want justice for my brother’s murder and will not spare anyone involved,” he said.

OC Rafiqul Islam said: “We will register the case with the names they wish to include. We only suggested they consult university teachers before finalizing their decision.”

Borsha was taken into custody for questioning late Sunday night.

Following the killing, JnU students staged a protest in front of Bangshal police station, blocking the Tantibazar intersection and setting fire to the road. The university declared two days of mourning and postponed all University Day events scheduled for Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Lalbagh Division Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami said: “We have obtained reliable information regarding the murder, but details cannot be disclosed at this stage. Only the real perpetrators will be arrested—no one will be spared.”