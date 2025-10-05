3 held for stealing electronic transformer in Narayanganj

Three individuals were caught red-handed and mob-lynched by locals over stealing an electronic transformer at Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj district on Saturday.

The arrested are Md Mamun, a resident of Moslendopur Khasbag village, Swapon from the same village and Rafikul Islam, a resident of Bishnondi village under Noagao union in the upazila. They all were transformer thieves.

The incident occurred at Moslendopur village under Barodi union in the upazila.

According to locals, a gang of thieves came to steal an electronic transformer at Maslendpur Paschimpara village in Bardi union of the upazila last Friday midnight.

Later, locals caught them red-handed while stealing transformer at around 3:30am, tied their hands and feet and mob-lynched them.

Being informed, police reached the spot and locals handed over the trio to police.

Sonargaon police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Rashedul Hasan Khan confirmed the incident and said that the arrested has been produced before the court.