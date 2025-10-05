Sunday, October 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Tornado destroys over 500 houses in Nilphamari, injures 30

Fallen trees blocked the Kishoreganj road, halting traffic for four hours

A sudden tornado struck Garagram Union of Kishoreganj Upazila in Nilphamari on Sunday morning, October 5, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 09:09 PM

A sudden tornado struck Garagram Union of Kishoreganj Upazila in Nilphamari on Sunday morning, injuring at least 30 people and damaging over 500 houses.

Most injuries were caused by falling tree branches and collapsing homes. Among the injured, Taiful, 30, Tasin, 25, Royal, 30, Gulchan, 40, and Atiq, 22, from Disirmor Munshipara were admitted to Kishoreganj Upazila Health Complex.

The tornado, which lasted just minutes, devastated several villages including Majhapara, Baniapara, Hajipara, Uttarpara, Poddarpara, Zikarul Memberer Para, Babupara, Chairmaner Para, Bairagipara, Munshipara and Kalirthan.

Thousands of trees were uprooted along the Kishoreganj road, bringing traffic to a standstill. Fire service personnel, along with locals, worked for nearly four hours to clear the roads and restore normal traffic flow.

Besides, four cows died after house walls collapsed. UP Member of Ward No 8, Mojahid, confirmed that one of Abdul Baki’s cows in Munshipara and three of Farhad’s in Chairman Para were killed in the incident.

Jonab Ali, chairman of Garagram Union Parishad, said 11 villages in the union were affected.

“Numerous trees were destroyed, Aman paddy fields were damaged, and power lines were snapped, cutting electricity to all 11 villages,” he said.

Kishoreganj Fire Service acting station leader Mostafizur Rahman said that fire service teams are continuing efforts to clear debris and fallen trees.

Pritam Saha, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Kishoreganj, said the administration, agriculture department and fire service are working together in the affected areas. “Dry food has already been distributed among those impacted,” he added.

KishoreganjTornado
