Rucsu polls deferred to October 16 over ‘complete shutdown’

Previous date for Rucsu eletion was set to take place on Thursday

Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 08:31 PM

The Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election has been rescheduled to October 16, the Rucsu Election Commission announced on Monday.

In a press release signed by Professor F Nazrul Islam, chief election commissioner of Rucsu, the commission said that during a full meeting of the Rucsu Election Commission 2025, the overall situation ahead of the Rucsu, hall council, and student representative elections to the senate, originally scheduled for Thursday, was thoroughly reviewed.

The meeting noted that the prevailing situation at Rajshahi University is not conducive to holding the Rucsu election. Among the reasons cited, the press release mentioned an ongoing “complete shutdown” program announced by teachers, officers, and employees. It also highlighted that the required participation of teachers, officers, and employees to perform election duties could not be ensured.

“Considering these factors and in the interest of conducting the Rucsu elections in a festive, participatory, and fair manner, the commission unanimously decided to hold the Rucsu election on October 16 instead of Thursday (September 25),” the press release added.

 

Topics:

Rucsu Polls
